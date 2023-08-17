Create New Account
Drink Along w # Beerandgear 82: Founders Brewing Green Zebra Mango Gose 4.0/5*
*Overall, the main difference between gose and sour beer is that gose is a specific style of beer that is brewed with salt and seasoned with coriander, while sour beer is a broad category that includes a wide range of styles that are characterized by their tart or sour flavors.There you go, that's the difference, not the yeast as I surmised. I knew I liked the style, it's the salt and coriander that sells it.

Running 4.6 for the ABV, 10 for the IBUs, and the SRM by my eye is a 6.

Had better, had worse, have higher hopes for the other 3 flavors. Watermelon is the tough one, hard to make a good watermelon brew,

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me

Big 3 folks

Skal

E!

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.

