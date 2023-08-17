Drink Along w # Beerandgear 82: Founders Brewing Green Zebra Mango Gose 4.0/5*

*Overall, the main difference between gose and sour beer is that gose is a specific style of beer that is brewed with salt and seasoned with coriander, while sour beer is a broad category that includes a wide range of styles that are characterized by their tart or sour flavors.There you go, that's the difference, not the yeast as I surmised. I knew I liked the style, it's the salt and coriander that sells it.
Running 4.6 for the ABV, 10 for the IBUs, and the SRM by my eye is a 6.
Had better, had worse, have higher hopes for the other 3 flavors. Watermelon is the tough one, hard to make a good watermelon brew,
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me
Big 3 folks
Skal
E!
