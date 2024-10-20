ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 10/20/24 • War! Xi Jinping Orders Chinese Communist Military to Prepare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WAR WAR WAR! XI JINPING ORDERS CHINESE COMMUNIST MILITARY TO PREPARE FOR IMMINENT GLOBAL CONFLICT AFTER ISRAELI PLANS TO ATTACK IRAN LEAKED + NATO PLANS TO PROVIDE Also, economist Kirk Elliot joins the show to discuss how a looming financial collapse is coming as US banks report unrealized losses 7x higher than during the 2008 financial crisis -- tune in NOW!
