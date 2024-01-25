Phuket Town Thailand เมืองภูเก็ต

Usually referred to as “Phuket Town”, Phuket City is well worth taking time out from the beach for its shops and markets, its Sino-Portuguese buildings, its temples and its many restaurants. Most visitors to Phuket head straight for the beach and rightly so, but if you want to take a break from the sand and catch a peek of a more ‘real’ side of the island, then Phuket Town has much to offer. The town is about 30 mins away from Patong by car and is easily reached by tuk tuk if you don’t have your own transportation. Phuket Town is the largest town in Phuket Province. It has a population of 63,000 and is the economic hub of the island. For the most part just an ordinary, scruffy provincial Thai town, it's hardly a major tourist attraction, but the Chinatown area is worth a quick look and there are some great Thai-style shopping opportunities too. Overall, accommodation and food in the town is cheaper than near the beaches and can provide a refreshing change of pace.



