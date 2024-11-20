Col Douglas Macgregor: Trump & the Storm of the Century - 'Russian Nuclear Rocket Forces now on full alert, 2 sources said' - Nov 20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COL. Douglas Macgregor : Trump and the Storm of the Century
Live Streamed about 3 hours ago, at "Judge Napolitano, Judging Freedom', at YT.
Adding, here is the article written by Col. Macgregor a couple days ago mentioned near the beginning of this video.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/trump-and-the-storm-of-the-century/