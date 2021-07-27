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Object Removed From Vaccination Site
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506 views • July 27, 2021
This is an excellent report and well explained, but it is not for the squeamish!! Towards the end the speaker says it is the mark of the beast, this is not correct. Jabs and all these other things a means to an end, they are leading the world toward the mark of the beast. The mark of the beast is about worship and nothing else.
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