US Sports Soccer Feat. Lionel Messi Breaks TWO MLS Records Against RBNY

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured course:
Backyard Soccer Drills
by Marty Schupak
Backyard Soccer Drills was filmed in suburban New York with a small group of five kids and one coach/parent. Continuing with the tradition of the Youth Sports Club and VideosForCoaches.com , nationally known youth coach and video producer Marty Schupak, has put together one of the most creative sports instructional videos to date. This course shows some of the most fundamental soccer drills as well as some advanced skill drills. Using limited space and being creative using areas around one's house such as a deck, trees and even a driveway, this valuable tool covers many aspects of the game of soccer. The soccer course is appropriate for ages 7-18.
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3JSrELN
On today's show we have an excellent multi-faceted girls soccer prospect out of Connecticut, followed by another record setting night by arguably the best there is. Let them both inspire you to greatness!
Video credits:
BRIANNA VANDERHEYDEN - [ FORWARD/WINGER ] - CLASS OF 2025
L2 SPORTS MEDIA (for contact)
@l2sportsmedia993
https://www.youtube.com/@l2sportsmedia993
Lionel Messi Breaks TWO MLS Records Against RBNY
Major League Soccer
@mls
Stay on top of another historic MLS season with the app
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3SKLmfy
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3y2fddx
Cool Sports, Talk, Music, & Fun
US Sports Radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.