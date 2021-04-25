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Phil Donahue show 2/3 of all people being vaccinated for polio have got polio from the vaccine
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172 views • April 25, 2021
Interview: Leigh Dundas warns covid tyranny "almost a second Holocaust"
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6 How Do I Get COVID-19 Medication? https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/covid-19/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication
Click on the Contact A Physician button. Fill out the form and pay $90. The physician will call you typically within 24 to 48 hours. Please keep your phone with you. After your telemed appointment, the pharmacy will contact you for your payment information and mailing address to send the prescription to you. If you have questions for the pharmacy, please contact Ravkoo Pharmacy at 863-875-5700 or email them at [email protected].
2
Due to the extraordinarily high demand for AFLDS telemedicine services and medications, the pharmacy has been unable to meet demand as quickly as it would like. They are addressing this issue and it will be improved, however in the meantime please note the following.
First - patients with symptoms will be prioritized. If you do not have symptoms, please do not say you do - you have time to receive your meds and you will still receive them relatively quickly. We are asking everyone to act honorably knowing they will be able to get what they need.
Second - typically the physician is able to see you the same day or the next day, and the pharmacy typically sees you within 24 hours of that. Please be patient as it now may take up to 72 hours.
Third - as a reminder - our physician services are available for payment only because we still have a free market which is allowing you to buy something you want for a fair price. We have received thousands of emails from non-Americans who would pay exorbitant fees to stand where you freely stand: the ability to purchase something useful. So we do not answer any emails from people asking us about this service being covered by insurance. We are outside the insurance system specifically because the insurance system is blocking you from obtaining what you need for your good health.
3
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Ivermectin, and other COVID-19 medications can be obtained by prescription in the USA in almost every state. AFLDS-trained and licensed physicians are available via telemedicine for a short consultation. Our physicians know that HCQ and Zinc are effective both prophylactically and when used early. The telemedicine physician will review your history. Almost all patients can safely take these medications.
4
If you miss the telemed call, you can either wait for the second call (which will come), send an email to [email protected], or call their customer service at (855) 503-2657.
I don’t even know what to think of this. Individuals have been trying to warn of pharmaceutical interventions from the beginning. But money always wins and here we are. Still in the same boat “questioning” what pharma is doing. So bullshit. Open your eyes people. We are being duped and furthermore, duped and controlled. Muscular dystrophy, Phil Donahue show 2/3 of all people being vaccinated for polio have got polio from the vaccine Dr Mendelssohn, a prominent pediatrician. was one of the first guys to call this out. He said he would NEVER vaccinate his own grandchildren. What we have going on today is NOT A VACCINE. It is an evilly constructed chemical death formula designed to work on multiple levels. Tune in to Dr Sherri Tenpenny for MORE https://t.me/DrTenpenny/8018
VACCINE COMPLICATION OF ADVERSE AND DEADLY EFFECTS – SHARE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS
https://blazingpress.com/vaccine-complication-of-adverse-and-deadly-effects-share-with-family-and-friends/
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6 How Do I Get COVID-19 Medication? https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/covid-19/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication
Click on the Contact A Physician button. Fill out the form and pay $90. The physician will call you typically within 24 to 48 hours. Please keep your phone with you. After your telemed appointment, the pharmacy will contact you for your payment information and mailing address to send the prescription to you. If you have questions for the pharmacy, please contact Ravkoo Pharmacy at 863-875-5700 or email them at [email protected].
2
Due to the extraordinarily high demand for AFLDS telemedicine services and medications, the pharmacy has been unable to meet demand as quickly as it would like. They are addressing this issue and it will be improved, however in the meantime please note the following.
First - patients with symptoms will be prioritized. If you do not have symptoms, please do not say you do - you have time to receive your meds and you will still receive them relatively quickly. We are asking everyone to act honorably knowing they will be able to get what they need.
Second - typically the physician is able to see you the same day or the next day, and the pharmacy typically sees you within 24 hours of that. Please be patient as it now may take up to 72 hours.
Third - as a reminder - our physician services are available for payment only because we still have a free market which is allowing you to buy something you want for a fair price. We have received thousands of emails from non-Americans who would pay exorbitant fees to stand where you freely stand: the ability to purchase something useful. So we do not answer any emails from people asking us about this service being covered by insurance. We are outside the insurance system specifically because the insurance system is blocking you from obtaining what you need for your good health.
3
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Ivermectin, and other COVID-19 medications can be obtained by prescription in the USA in almost every state. AFLDS-trained and licensed physicians are available via telemedicine for a short consultation. Our physicians know that HCQ and Zinc are effective both prophylactically and when used early. The telemedicine physician will review your history. Almost all patients can safely take these medications.
4
If you miss the telemed call, you can either wait for the second call (which will come), send an email to [email protected], or call their customer service at (855) 503-2657.
I don’t even know what to think of this. Individuals have been trying to warn of pharmaceutical interventions from the beginning. But money always wins and here we are. Still in the same boat “questioning” what pharma is doing. So bullshit. Open your eyes people. We are being duped and furthermore, duped and controlled. Muscular dystrophy, Phil Donahue show 2/3 of all people being vaccinated for polio have got polio from the vaccine Dr Mendelssohn, a prominent pediatrician. was one of the first guys to call this out. He said he would NEVER vaccinate his own grandchildren. What we have going on today is NOT A VACCINE. It is an evilly constructed chemical death formula designed to work on multiple levels. Tune in to Dr Sherri Tenpenny for MORE https://t.me/DrTenpenny/8018
VACCINE COMPLICATION OF ADVERSE AND DEADLY EFFECTS – SHARE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS
https://blazingpress.com/vaccine-complication-of-adverse-and-deadly-effects-share-with-family-and-friends/
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