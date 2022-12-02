The Chinese Communist Party Is Preparing A Massacre In China

https://gnews.org/articles/552850
Summary：On November 27th, Miles Guo alerted the fellows fighting for freedom in the Communist China to protect themselves and avoid being a pawn of political struggle between factions, because the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is preparing a massacre.
