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Dr Judy Mikovits - Taken Off A Plane Aggressively For Wearing The Wrong Mask
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70 views • June 01, 2021
In this video Dr Judy Mikovits tells her experience with Santa Barbara Airport and what happened when they said she wasn't wearing the right mask. She explains how the mask they wanted her to wear compromises her health and well-being but they didn't care. Take a listen to how they bullied her.
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