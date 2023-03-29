https://gettr.com/post/p2cv2ptd68f

3/27/2023 There's no need to worry about Mr. Miles Guo's safety, and we must believe in the power of the righteous force! Many people in the detention facility know Mr. Guo and call him "General Fight"! Mr. Guo works out, studies English, and reads books every day. Everyone respects and takes care of him and has given him various daily necessities. Mr. Guo is a neat person and does cleaning seven times a day. No matter where he is, Mr. Guo always shows spirits of courage!

3/27/2023 郭文贵先生的安全大家不必担心，我们要相信正义的力量有多大！里面很多人都知道他并称呼他为“战斗将军”！郭先生每天都在健身、学英文、看书。大家都很尊重、照顾他，并送他各种日用品；郭先生爱干净，每天做7次清洁。郭先生不论在哪里，永远都是那么有气魄！

