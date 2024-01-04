The Beginning of the End - The Cleansing of the Sanctuary

Credits to brother Anthony for this video. His YouTube channel is SDR_Anthony https://www.youtube.com/@SDR_Anthony/videos







In our first presentation, we showed that the 2,300-day prophecy will result in the cleansing of the Sanctuary in Heaven, which said cleansing began in the year 1844 A.D. The 2,300-day prophecy began in the year 457 B.C. when King Artaxerxes issued the decree that the Jewish people can return to Jerusalem to rebuild the city and reestablish the government of the city. This was also the starting point for the seventy weeks, which we know [prophetically speaking] equals 490 years. This 490-year period was a probationary time for the Jews. This brought us all the way down to the spring of 34 A.D. when the Jews accused Stephen and tried him for blasphemy in teaching that all the Old Testament prophecies pertaining to the coming Messiah pointed to Jesus Christ. Stephen was ultimately sentenced to death. His death not only marked the end of the 490-year period, but it also marked the end of the Jews’ probation. Their fate as God’s chosen people was sealed. They sealed their doom as a nation; they lost their favor with God; they no longer were recognized as the depositaries of God’s sacred Truth; this very message of the Gospel which was first to be preached to them was then committed to the Gentiles according to Acts 13:46. Their doom was solidified in the destruction of Jerusalem that took place in 70 A.D. However, just because the end of the 490 years came and went, that doesn’t mean that the 2,300-day prophecy was over, either. After 490 years were “cut off” from 2,300-days, 1,810 years remained of this prophecy. By adding 34 A.D. to 1,810 years, we come to 1844 A.D. The beginning of the end-times is here. Now, there is a cleansing to take place. What is that cleansing? How do we know this marked the beginning of the end-times? Join me as we investigate the Cleansing of the Sanctuary!

