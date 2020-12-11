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Save Yourself, Your Family and the World From COVID-19 - Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
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64 views • December 11, 2020
Save Yourself, Your Family and the World From COVID-19 - Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH .. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH is a world expert and leader on the Early Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19. Millions of hospitalizations and deaths worldwide can be prevented when prompt multidrug treatment is prescribed. We explain where and how to get the latest preventive and early treatment guidelines, plus contacts for national telemedicine services which can prescribe medications in the event personal physicians are indisposed. We also discuss the incredible story of how and why the US government, the media, scientific journals, and overall international establishment have decided to keep America and a few other developed countries from enacting early treatment initiatives. I believe
Dr. McCullough’s words should be spread around the world for everyone to read and to put into practice.
Quote ,, Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. Ernest Benn
Dr. McCullough’s words should be spread around the world for everyone to read and to put into practice.
Quote ,, Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. Ernest Benn
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