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THE DECEPTION FACING THE CHURCH BY CHRISTIAN ZIONISM
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159 views • July 31, 2020
Fearless Nation
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearless_nation/
Dr. E. Michael Jones joins TruNews to talk about the influence of modern Christian Zionism upon the American Church, and how that has led to a dramatic radicalization of US foreign policy in favor of one nation, Israel.
Source : https://culturewars.com/videos/the-deception-facing-the-church-by-christian-zionism-wtrunews
E Michael Jones : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t3MyR9LjGVxd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearless_nation/
Dr. E. Michael Jones joins TruNews to talk about the influence of modern Christian Zionism upon the American Church, and how that has led to a dramatic radicalization of US foreign policy in favor of one nation, Israel.
Source : https://culturewars.com/videos/the-deception-facing-the-church-by-christian-zionism-wtrunews
E Michael Jones : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t3MyR9LjGVxd/
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