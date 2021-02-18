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2/18/21 #RushForward: Climate W_rs, Winter P_tri_ts ! #ErcotisEnron
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250 views • February 19, 2021
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2/18/21: Rush in Heaven, Americans Alive- Climate Lockdowns attack Texas as Gl_balist roll out attempts to exercise control....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/webinar/the-covid-vaccine-on-trial-if-you-only-knew-watch-now/
Gov Abbott calls for resignation of ERCOT Board:
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/...
Bill Gates patented crypto currency to mine your body for energy:
https://biohackinfo.com/news-microsof...
Fighting back against medical tyranny:
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/cdc...
Millions to March in Australia against V Lockdowns and Mandates:
https://www.australiansvstheagenda.or...
Mass Climate Czar under Gov Baker says Americans must suffer to stop using energy:
https://journal14.com/mass-climate-un...
Rush L_mbaugh an example of Excellence in Information Sharing:
https://christiannewsjournal.com/rush...
Prince Phillip says I want to be reincarnated as a virus to kill humanity:
https://newspunch.com/prince-philip-t...
https://phibetaiota.net/2021/02/state...
Check out Leadership Institute for training on taking America back:
https://www.leadershipinstitute.org/
National Liberty Alliance is providing Civics:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/
WE ARE FREE! Pray! Live! Share your Wisdom!!
2/18/21: Rush in Heaven, Americans Alive- Climate Lockdowns attack Texas as Gl_balist roll out attempts to exercise control....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/webinar/the-covid-vaccine-on-trial-if-you-only-knew-watch-now/
Gov Abbott calls for resignation of ERCOT Board:
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/...
Bill Gates patented crypto currency to mine your body for energy:
https://biohackinfo.com/news-microsof...
Fighting back against medical tyranny:
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/cdc...
Millions to March in Australia against V Lockdowns and Mandates:
https://www.australiansvstheagenda.or...
Mass Climate Czar under Gov Baker says Americans must suffer to stop using energy:
https://journal14.com/mass-climate-un...
Rush L_mbaugh an example of Excellence in Information Sharing:
https://christiannewsjournal.com/rush...
Prince Phillip says I want to be reincarnated as a virus to kill humanity:
https://newspunch.com/prince-philip-t...
https://phibetaiota.net/2021/02/state...
Check out Leadership Institute for training on taking America back:
https://www.leadershipinstitute.org/
National Liberty Alliance is providing Civics:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/
WE ARE FREE! Pray! Live! Share your Wisdom!!
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