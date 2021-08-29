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How They Are Killing You And Calling It ‘Covid’ – David Icke
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196 views • August 29, 2021
FIRING SQUAD for EVERY cabal parasite, EVERY criminal politician, EVERY corrupt deathcare worker, EVERY lying presstitute, EVERY braindead order follower and all others helping globalist psychopaths to kill us, enslave us and destroying future of our children!
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - PUNISHABLE by DEATH
David Icke has been warning for nearly 30 years of a coming global Orwellian state in which a tiny few would enslave humanity through control of finance, government, media and a military-police Gestapo overseeing 24/4 surveillance of a microchipped population.
He has said that ‘physical’ reality is an illusion and what we think is the ‘world’ is a holographic simulation or ‘Matrix’ created by a non-human force to entrap human perception in ongoing servitude.
They called him ‘crazy’, ‘insane’, a ‘lunatic’, and he was subjected to decades of ridicule, dismissal and abuse. Oh, but how things change...
source:
https://davidicke.com/2021/08/27/how-they-are-killing-you-and-calling-it-covid-david-icke-dot-connector-videocast/
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - PUNISHABLE by DEATH
David Icke has been warning for nearly 30 years of a coming global Orwellian state in which a tiny few would enslave humanity through control of finance, government, media and a military-police Gestapo overseeing 24/4 surveillance of a microchipped population.
He has said that ‘physical’ reality is an illusion and what we think is the ‘world’ is a holographic simulation or ‘Matrix’ created by a non-human force to entrap human perception in ongoing servitude.
They called him ‘crazy’, ‘insane’, a ‘lunatic’, and he was subjected to decades of ridicule, dismissal and abuse. Oh, but how things change...
source:
https://davidicke.com/2021/08/27/how-they-are-killing-you-and-calling-it-covid-david-icke-dot-connector-videocast/
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