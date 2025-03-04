Redeemed by the Blood of the Lamb? What Does That Mean?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered what it truly means to be redeemed? In this powerful devotion, we explore the biblical foundation of redemption through Jesus Christ. Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks the threefold redemption by Christ’s sacrifice—buying back what was lost, setting us free from sin’s bondage, and delivering us from judgment. Discover how God’s redemption was not an afterthought but a divine plan from eternity past. Learn why Job declared, “For I know that my Redeemer liveth” (Job 19:25) and how this truth impacts your life today. 🙏 Have you been redeemed? If not, why not? Now is the time to accept Jesus as Lord and Savior. Watch, be encouraged, and share this message of salvation with someone who needs it.
00:00Introduction to Fannie Crosby's Song
00:58Understanding Redemption
01:06Threefold Redemption by Christ
03:47The Plan of Redemption
06:16God's Eternal Purpose
09:13Call to Redemption
09:41Conclusion and Invitation