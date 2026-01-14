BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bret Baier asks Abbas Araghchi why Khamenei is 'taunting on X' - clip 3, today & Iran announces the closure of its airspace to civilian air traffic, in text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 1 day ago

 TOP is LATEST:  Military aircraft have been reported in the skies of Northern Israel and Southern Syria.

❗️🇮🇷 NEW: Iranian fighter jets airborne

LATEST: BREAKING: Orders have been given to the Iranian Air Defense Command to 'immediately engage' any aircraft that enters airspace without prior identification

LATEST: BREAKING: Orders have been given to the Iranian Air Defense Command to 'immediately engage' any aircraft that enters airspace without prior identification

  BREAKING: The IRGC Aerospace Force enters the highest state of alert, as well as the Central Air Defense Command

BREAKING: Iran officially issues a NOTAM closing its airspace to all civilian air traffic

Adding: Israel will completely close its airspace as soon as the US attacks Iran, - an Israeli source for Al Arabiya.

More: All signs indicate the inevitability of a US attack on Iran. Unpredictability is part of the strategy.

This was stated to Reuters by a Western military official.

Video description:

Bret Baier asks Abbas Araghchi why Khamenei is "taunting on X."

Does Bret not follow Trump on Truth Social?

Oh yeah..., no one goes to Truth Social... Cynthia

Adding: Iron Dome deployment spotted in Jerusalem.

More Iron dome batteries were reported in Haifa, Jerusalem, Netanya and Caesarea.

Dozens of ships anchor outside Iran's ports as US tensions rise

Dozens of commercial ships have dropped anchor at a distance outside Iran's port limits in recent days, according to data and shipping sources, as tensions with the United States grow.

Such movements were precautionary given the tensions amid ongoing protests in Iran, the shipping sources said. Port limits are significant because they run a higher risk of collateral damage in the event of air strikes on nearby infrastructure.

Adding previous to above Alerts, just posted back to back, a minute ago when typed:

Iranian airspace is emptying, and a civilian aircraft has made a u-turn to avoid entering the airspace.

This ... is not a good sign. Then>

BREAKING: Iran announces the closure of its airspace to civilian air traffic.

Adding:

U.S. Could Attack Iran Within 24 Hours, Hezbollah Could Respond

The United States military could attack Iran in the next 24 hours, Reuters reported on January 14 evening, citing two European officials.

An Israeli official also told the news agency that President Donald Trump had decided to intervene, though the scope and timing remained unclear.

Reports from earlier in the day revealed that the U.S. evacuated troops from multiple bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, as a precautionary measure. The Qatari government said in a statement that the evacuations “are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”

Later multiple U.S. military aerial tankers, at least six, were spotted taking off from Al Udeid Air Base to an undisclosed destination.

More here at article: https://southfront.press/u-s-could-attack-iran-within-24-hours-hezbollah-could-respond/

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities starting February

Trump administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities starting February

Belle Carter
Russia asserts full ownership of Venezuelan oil assets amid rising geopolitical tensions

Russia asserts full ownership of Venezuelan oil assets amid rising geopolitical tensions

Belle Carter
California&#8217;s wealth tax revolt: Newsom battles own party as billionaires continue to leave the state

California’s wealth tax revolt: Newsom battles own party as billionaires continue to leave the state

Lance D Johnson
Data handoff: Texas gives 18.4 million voter records to feds after audit flags thousands

Data handoff: Texas gives 18.4 million voter records to feds after audit flags thousands

Willow Tohi
GOP lawmaker introduces bill to ANNEX Greenland as 51st state

GOP lawmaker introduces bill to ANNEX Greenland as 51st state

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy