Bret Baier asks Abbas Araghchi why Khamenei is 'taunting on X' - clip 3, today & Iran announces the closure of its airspace to civilian air traffic, in text

TOP is LATEST: Military aircraft have been reported in the skies of Northern Israel and Southern Syria.

❗️🇮🇷 NEW: Iranian fighter jets airborne

LATEST: BREAKING: Orders have been given to the Iranian Air Defense Command to 'immediately engage' any aircraft that enters airspace without prior identification

LATEST: BREAKING: Orders have been given to the Iranian Air Defense Command to 'immediately engage' any aircraft that enters airspace without prior identification

BREAKING: The IRGC Aerospace Force enters the highest state of alert, as well as the Central Air Defense Command

BREAKING: Iran officially issues a NOTAM closing its airspace to all civilian air traffic

Adding: Israel will completely close its airspace as soon as the US attacks Iran, - an Israeli source for Al Arabiya.

More: All signs indicate the inevitability of a US attack on Iran. Unpredictability is part of the strategy.

This was stated to Reuters by a Western military official.

Video description:

Bret Baier asks Abbas Araghchi why Khamenei is "taunting on X."

Does Bret not follow Trump on Truth Social?

Oh yeah..., no one goes to Truth Social... Cynthia

Adding: Iron Dome deployment spotted in Jerusalem.

More Iron dome batteries were reported in Haifa, Jerusalem, Netanya and Caesarea.

Dozens of ships anchor outside Iran's ports as US tensions rise

Dozens of commercial ships have dropped anchor at a distance outside Iran's port limits in recent days, according to data and shipping sources, as tensions with the United States grow.

Such movements were precautionary given the tensions amid ongoing protests in Iran, the shipping sources said. Port limits are significant because they run a higher risk of collateral damage in the event of air strikes on nearby infrastructure.

Adding previous to above Alerts, just posted back to back, a minute ago when typed:

Iranian airspace is emptying, and a civilian aircraft has made a u-turn to avoid entering the airspace.

This ... is not a good sign. Then>

BREAKING: Iran announces the closure of its airspace to civilian air traffic.

Adding:

U.S. Could Attack Iran Within 24 Hours, Hezbollah Could Respond

The United States military could attack Iran in the next 24 hours, Reuters reported on January 14 evening, citing two European officials.

An Israeli official also told the news agency that President Donald Trump had decided to intervene, though the scope and timing remained unclear.

Reports from earlier in the day revealed that the U.S. evacuated troops from multiple bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, as a precautionary measure. The Qatari government said in a statement that the evacuations “are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”

Later multiple U.S. military aerial tankers, at least six, were spotted taking off from Al Udeid Air Base to an undisclosed destination.

More here at article: https://southfront.press/u-s-could-attack-iran-within-24-hours-hezbollah-could-respond/