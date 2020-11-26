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Ecumenism
Sprozzy Talks Godstuff
Sprozzy Talks Godstuff
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4 views • November 26, 2020
Ecumenism - Is it true that there are many ways to God

To fully understand the content of this video you need to be "Spiritually Alive" (Born Again).
See my video https://youtu.be/J-c_BPfr7B0

Sprozzies full teaching on varios Christian topics(with scriptural references) can be found here https://eleos.online

Music credit : http://www.bensound.com

Transcript in PDF form with scriptural verses can be found at https://eleos.online/teaching/ecumenis...

All scriptures are from the "Amplified" bible (without permission). The Amplified is a modern language translation which brings out a fuller meaning of the scripture with a more extensive and accurate translation from the original Aramaic, Hebrew and Greek. The extracts were taken from http://www.biblehub.com which is a very useful site with numerous bible translations and commentaries. I highly recommend it for study purposes. In fact if you do not have a bible you can see complete works here on this site. Start with the New Testament.
If you prefer a more easy read modern version have a look at the "New International version (NIV)". (or you could stick with the King James thee's and thou's version which many people assert is more reliable !)

If you have any questions email me.
Contact sprozzy : [email protected]
Keywords
christianborn againecumenism
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