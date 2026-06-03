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❗️Kuwaiti military announced that Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait Int'l Airport sustained significant damage following overnight drone & missile attacks from Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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❗️ The Kuwaiti military announced that Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait International Airport sustained significant damage following overnight drone and missile attacks from Iran.

The strike also resulted in one fatality and 63 injuries, according to official reports.

Adding: ⚡️ — NEW: Iran's IRGC says the extensive damage to Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 1 was caused by a failed U.S. Patriot interceptor and not by any Iranian weapons.   Cynthia... (I'm uploading a video now, showing a Patriot that malfunctioned, could have been what hit the airport terminal?)

Cynthia adding: (Unfortunately the US base is in a bad location...the following from AI Overview): 

The US base is located directly next to Kuwait International Airport. The U.S. Air Force and coalition partners utilize the Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base and the adjacent Cargo City, which are situated on the western side of the airport complex.)

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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