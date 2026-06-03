❗️Kuwaiti military announced that Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait Int'l Airport sustained significant damage following overnight drone & missile attacks from Iran

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❗️ The Kuwaiti military announced that Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait International Airport sustained significant damage following overnight drone and missile attacks from Iran.
The strike also resulted in one fatality and 63 injuries, according to official reports.
Adding: ⚡️ — NEW: Iran's IRGC says the extensive damage to Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 1 was caused by a failed U.S. Patriot interceptor and not by any Iranian weapons. Cynthia... (I'm uploading a video now, showing a Patriot that malfunctioned, could have been what hit the airport terminal?)
Cynthia adding: (Unfortunately the US base is in a bad location...the following from AI Overview):
The US base is located directly next to Kuwait International Airport. The U.S. Air Force and coalition partners utilize the Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base and the adjacent Cargo City, which are situated on the western side of the airport complex.)