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4 - 29-1975 Lakota Warriors Return Home From Viet Nam Honoring Song
Operation Uplift
Operation Uplift
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30 views • August 06, 2019
An ancient Tradition of the Lakota ( Sioux ) was to sing an Honoring Song for Their Warriors when They would come Home after the Fighting was done.
Simply Beautiful.
The United States of America is built on American Indian Land.
Many American Indian Cultures are so incredibly BEAUTIFUL, it stirs the SOUL, Touches the HEART, inspires the MIND, and feeds the BODY.
Of Course, they are Human Beings, BUT, they have the Well-Being of Family,Clan and Tribe as the center of Their Universe. At least they DID before being FORCE-ACCULTURATED in the boarding school system. Even today, there are a small core of "Traditionalists left. If the last go, this is when the Judgement of Our Creator will wipe the United States out of America. We cannot allow this. Period.
As Russell Means said in " Welcome to the Reservation ", the concept of All Men Are Created Equal comes from THEM.
I live in Europe, and I assure You it does NOT exist Here.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message
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songlakotawarriorvietnamhonoring
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