Trump's attorney Lindsey Halligan: what was taken at the Mar-a-Lago raid

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Because of TruthSocial President Trump was able to get out the Truth He exposed 1- spying on his campaign 2- Hunter Biden‘s influence peddling for millions of dollars 3- Voter fraud The invention of ballot drop boxes Which Supreme Court just ruled unconstitutional! 💣💥
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/112721