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Joe Biden completely forgets what he’s talking about in excruciating press conference
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210 views • March 26, 2021
CONFUSED Joe Biden completely forgot what he was talking about and mumbled incoherently at the camera before walking away from the podium mid-question in an excruciating press conference.

The president took questions from reporters for the first time on Thursday afternoon, but quickly began to make mistakes.

AS he finished answering a question about filibuster, Biden appeared to trail off-thought, ending with a pause, concluding “anyway.”

“…If you hold near and dear to you that you uh um like to be able to um….” Biden said, before concluding “anyway.”

Biden then closed his eyes and appeared to struggle to form the next sentence.

However, after seconds of confusion, he quickly told reassured viewers “we’re ready to get a lot done.”

He then appeared to call out a name from a list of White House reporters who were quizzing the president.

Going back to his list at a later point of the conference, Biden asked “where am I” before asking CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for another question.

After announcing that he was taking his final question, Biden appeared to walk away from the podium in the middle of a question.

It looks as though he may have been trying to get closer to the reporter, potentially to hear her better.

Minutes later, Biden told reporters “folks, I’m going,” as he finally exited the stage.

Quickly after the gaffes, QAnon Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene questioned how fit the president is to serve.

“Joe Biden is stumbling so badly that he can’t even answer questions in a manner that makes sense,” she tweeted.

“Not only did he lie about President Trump, Biden doesn’t have a clue what is going on. He is not fit to serve. It’s obvious to everyone.”

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdfvIvYPPRo
The Sun
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dementiacreepy joecorn pop
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