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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF FEBRUARY 20, 2022
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30 views • February 20, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF FEBRUARY 20, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8MxY0G4CONQO/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-february-20-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022 Constitutional Nobody US News
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sun. 20 Feb. 2022
Compiled Sun. 20 Feb. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Get Ready for Martial Law
Just like his pal Canadian Dictator Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the now-defunct US Inc. Brain-Dead Biden has already declared a “National Emergency” ahead of a Freedom Convoy heading towards Washington D.C. “I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that a national emergency exists.” In reality Biden merely extended President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration put into place for the End Game.
“Battle Hymn of the Republic” w/ the Mormon Tabernacle Choir LIVE from West Point | West Point Band – Bing video
Judy Note: In a desperate bid to retain power over the world financial system and just like his pal Canadian Dictator Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the now-defunct Deep State US Inc. Brain-Dead Biden has already declared a “National Emergency” ahead of a Freedom Convoy heading towards Washington D.C. To shore that up he was also pushing war with Russia over the Ukraine – something neither Russia, nor the Ukraine want.
Biden Extends Trump’s National Emergency Declaration (obviously because he HAS to). Sauce: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/18/letter-to-the-speaker-of-the-house-of-representatives-and-president-of-the-senate-on-the-continuation-of-the-national-emergency-concerning-the-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-pandemic/
Nevertheless Freedom Week would begin on Mon. 21 Feb. 2022, right after close of the Chinese Communist Party Winter Olympics on Sunday. Thousands of US Patriots would be traveling in a Freedom Convoy from LA to Corrupt DC in support of a worldwide boycott for Freedom and citizen’s requests to lift serious health-causing vaccine mandates.
“We’re urging a worldwide boycott for Freedom. Don’t go to work for seven days beginning Mon. 21 Feb!” …Canadian Freedom Truckers
What was really in the works was the Global Currency Reset that takes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8MxY0G4CONQO/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-february-20-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022 Constitutional Nobody US News
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sun. 20 Feb. 2022
Compiled Sun. 20 Feb. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Get Ready for Martial Law
Just like his pal Canadian Dictator Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the now-defunct US Inc. Brain-Dead Biden has already declared a “National Emergency” ahead of a Freedom Convoy heading towards Washington D.C. “I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that a national emergency exists.” In reality Biden merely extended President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration put into place for the End Game.
“Battle Hymn of the Republic” w/ the Mormon Tabernacle Choir LIVE from West Point | West Point Band – Bing video
Judy Note: In a desperate bid to retain power over the world financial system and just like his pal Canadian Dictator Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the now-defunct Deep State US Inc. Brain-Dead Biden has already declared a “National Emergency” ahead of a Freedom Convoy heading towards Washington D.C. To shore that up he was also pushing war with Russia over the Ukraine – something neither Russia, nor the Ukraine want.
Biden Extends Trump’s National Emergency Declaration (obviously because he HAS to). Sauce: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/18/letter-to-the-speaker-of-the-house-of-representatives-and-president-of-the-senate-on-the-continuation-of-the-national-emergency-concerning-the-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-pandemic/
Nevertheless Freedom Week would begin on Mon. 21 Feb. 2022, right after close of the Chinese Communist Party Winter Olympics on Sunday. Thousands of US Patriots would be traveling in a Freedom Convoy from LA to Corrupt DC in support of a worldwide boycott for Freedom and citizen’s requests to lift serious health-causing vaccine mandates.
“We’re urging a worldwide boycott for Freedom. Don’t go to work for seven days beginning Mon. 21 Feb!” …Canadian Freedom Truckers
What was really in the works was the Global Currency Reset that takes
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