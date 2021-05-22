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Jesse Ventura Alex Jones episode on history channel
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157 views • May 22, 2021
I remember this. It aired at 11pm and I recorded it to the DVR. Next day wen I went to show my grandparents it was gone and they thought I was making it up...
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