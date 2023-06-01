Satan Makes His Children Wealthy

Luke 4:5-7 " And the devil took him up and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time, and said to him, “To you I will give all this authority and their glory, for it has been delivered to me, and I give it to whom I will. If you, then, will worship me, it will all be yours.”
Satan found a partner through which he rules the world. He has sought such a partner from the time he seduced Eve, and even made his pitch to Abraham through the King of Sodom (representing Satan). Jesus, like Abraham, rejected the King of Sodom/Satan. But someone took the devil up on his offer. Do not think that we live in a "neutral world." Our response must be as full spectrum as that of the Serpent: he builds an antichrist world and the Church must build explicitly Christian nations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.