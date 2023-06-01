Satan Makes His Children Wealthy

Luke 4:5-7 " And the devil took him up and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time, and said to him, “To you I will give all this authority and their glory, for it has been delivered to me, and I give it to whom I will. If you, then, will worship me, it will all be yours.”

Satan found a partner through which he rules the world. He has sought such a partner from the time he seduced Eve, and even made his pitch to Abraham through the King of Sodom (representing Satan). Jesus, like Abraham, rejected the King of Sodom/Satan. But someone took the devil up on his offer. Do not think that we live in a "neutral world." Our response must be as full spectrum as that of the Serpent: he builds an antichrist world and the Church must build explicitly Christian nations.