Stylish video Show Luxor

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14
Have you been to their show live? Be very impressed! Dance and gymnastic show SHOW-BALLET "Lux`Or" (St. Petersburg) https://vk.com/show_luxor
My camera work on a series of videos for the show program Show Luxor (St. Petersburg)
"Stylish video" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc
Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY
"Atmosphere of Passion Show Luxor" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q
To order such a video https://vk.com/smastudio
CMCproduction video production
Passion.
Atmosphere.
Feeling.
Grace.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
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