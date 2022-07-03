Stylish video Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14

Have you been to their show live? Be very impressed! Dance and gymnastic show SHOW-BALLET "Lux`Or" (St. Petersburg) https://vk.com/show_luxor

My camera work on a series of videos for the show program Show Luxor (St. Petersburg)



"Stylish video" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc

Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY

"Atmosphere of Passion Show Luxor" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q

To order such a video https://vk.com/smastudio

CMCproduction video production

Passion.

Atmosphere.

Feeling.

Grace.

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC



CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production



https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws