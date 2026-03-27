garage rock revival, 145 BPM, straight eighth-note drive, crash-led backbeat, loose open hi-hat, overdriven rhythm guitar, melodic lead guitar fills, distorted root-note bass, pentatonic guitar solo, double-stop bends, gritty baritone vocals, slapback delay, tape saturation, punchy kick-snare, raw live room, anthemic grit

[Intro]

[overdriven electric guitar riff, driving drum beat with open hi-hat]



[Chorus]

[full band enters, gritty male vocals]

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on



[Verse 1]

[bass and drums continue, guitar plays rhythmic staccato chords]

Sloopy lives in a very bad part of town

And everybody yeah tries to put my Sloopy down

Sloopy I don't care what your daddy do

You know Sloopy girl I'm in love with you



[Chorus]

And so I sing out

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on



[Verse 2]

Sloopy wears a red dress yeah as tall as the hills

But when Sloopy wears that red dress yeah you know it gives me the chills

Sloopy when I see you walking walking down the street

I say don't worry Sloopy girl you belong to me



[Chorus]

And so I sing out

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)



[Bridge]

[instrumental guitar solo, bluesy pentatonic licks with heavy overdrive]



[Verse 3]

[drums drop to a floor tom groove, call and response vocals]

Sloopy let your hair down babe let it hang down on me

Sloopy let your hair down girl let it hang down on me

Well come on Sloopy (come on, come on)

Well come on Sloopy (come on, come on)

Well come on Sloopy (come on, come on)

Well come on Sloopy (come on, come on)

You know it feels so good (come on, come on)

You know it feels so good (come on, come on)

Well shake it, shake it, shake it Sloopy (come on, come on)

Well shake it, shake it, shake it yeah (come on, come on)

[vocal shout]



[Chorus]

[full intensity]

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on

