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RNC's Ronna McDaniel Rips Journos: "Why Aren't You Worried" About Alleged Election "Irregularities"?
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43 views • November 11, 2020
RNC's Ronna McDaniel Rips Journos: "Why Aren't You Worried" About Alleged Election "Irregularities"? Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/b3a0cdd9-5c40-489f-b247-270bf79d6f8c During a press conference Monday with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel laid out multiple cases of what she believes is election irregularities that took place during the 2020 election. Published Nov 11, 2020
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