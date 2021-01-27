© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Can We Protect Our Kids from Kawasaki’s Disease? What Can We Gain From a Different Perspective?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • January 27, 2021
Let's talk Coronavirus, Kawasaki’s Disease, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, and Type 1 Diabetes.
Is the current system of medicine really looking to figure out why people are dying of Coronavirus? Why are so many people infected with the virus but have absolutely no ill effects but yet somehow there are those who suffer from serious health consequences when they are infected? The difference is in the person's body and immune system!
The death of a 16-year-old child dealing with autism was not solely caused by Coronavirus! In fact, when we look at the reasons why people develop Type 1 diabetes, Autism, and even Kawasaki’s disease there is an immunological link between all of these conditions and in that may hold the answer to how we can begin to protect people from all of these things, including Coronavirus!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/coronavirus-kawasakis-disease-multisystem-inflammatory-syndrome-type-1-diabetes-how-can-we-protect-our-kids-what-can-we-gain-from-a-different-perspective/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/
Join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Is the current system of medicine really looking to figure out why people are dying of Coronavirus? Why are so many people infected with the virus but have absolutely no ill effects but yet somehow there are those who suffer from serious health consequences when they are infected? The difference is in the person's body and immune system!
The death of a 16-year-old child dealing with autism was not solely caused by Coronavirus! In fact, when we look at the reasons why people develop Type 1 diabetes, Autism, and even Kawasaki’s disease there is an immunological link between all of these conditions and in that may hold the answer to how we can begin to protect people from all of these things, including Coronavirus!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/coronavirus-kawasakis-disease-multisystem-inflammatory-syndrome-type-1-diabetes-how-can-we-protect-our-kids-what-can-we-gain-from-a-different-perspective/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/
Join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.