Lake and Blake's Fiesta Guest Kelly Cooper
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
Published a month ago

MAAP REAL: Lake and Blake's Fiesta - Katie Hobbs can't think of anything she's learned from the Latino community. Come join Kari Lake and Blake Masters as we celebrate the shared Latino values of faith, family, and gathering together. Katie, you're invited too.

You might learn something. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM Arizona Time Venue:

Rancho de Tia Rosa 3129 E McKellips Road

Mesa, AZ 85213

Doors Open: 7:00PM Arizona Time


George Nemeh

