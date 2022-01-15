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Many Fish: Quietly a 'de facto' National Digital Vaccine Card Has 'Emerged'.. [14.01.2022]
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51 views • January 15, 2022
This struck me as worthy of sharing but I'm too tired of it to expand on it now. It's here! Do not bow to the beast! Bottom line is, the only prep you need is Jesus! Be strong in the in the power of his might! His grace and peace be with you all.
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/national-covid-vaccine-card-quietly-emerged-rcna11678
https://www.today.com/news/national-digital-vaccine-card-aims-ease-proof-vaccination-requirements-rcna12218
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitre_Corporation#Health_care
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
6046 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORBVdqzdJCf5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/national-covid-vaccine-card-quietly-emerged-rcna11678
https://www.today.com/news/national-digital-vaccine-card-aims-ease-proof-vaccination-requirements-rcna12218
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitre_Corporation#Health_care
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
6046 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORBVdqzdJCf5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Keywords
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