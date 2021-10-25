Amish COVID: 'No Hospitalization, Isolation, Masks, or Vaccines = Herd Immunity'

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Too bad the rest of America didn't respond as wisely and fearlessly as the Amish did. But then again the Amish aren't stupid brainwashed sheep lacking in common sense.
Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson: https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/10/amish-covid-no-hospitalization-isolation-or-vaccines-herd-immunity/