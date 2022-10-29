Advices of the Virgin Mary for our #apocalypse times #fatima #consecrate #immaculate #heart

https://andie-barbora-novak.jimdosite.com/



This video contains messages of the Virgin Mary approved by the Church

BEFORE II Vaticana...For me is Akita a little bit suspicious, but its up to you....





supplement of Quito message:



The Virgin Mary also mentioned the little flock which will resist the general apostasy







supplement of Fatima message:



The Virgin Mary asked children for sacrifices for sinners who are falling to hell and every day rosary prayer which is the key for personal peace and the world peace







Our dear heaven Mother, Mother of God, cares about us so much so she has appeared many times in our history to warn us against coming evils and how to fight! Our world is in such a huge problem nowadays, but remember that "Immaculate Heart of the Virgin Mary finally wins!"







Please, join the world rosary each Wednesday at 6 p.m. and stand with others in resistance against the evil in the world!!







https://public-rosary.org/





Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.

(Matthew 10:28)







And don´t forget to practice Our Lady’s First Saturday Requests at Fatima!



https://www.tfp.org/our-ladys-first-saturday-requests-at-fatima/







And don´t forget for our other strong guards:



st.Michael archangel and st. Joseph!

