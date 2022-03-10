1977 Audio Flashbacks: Marvin Gaye - "Got To Give It Up"

Audio Flashbacks: Marvin Gaye - "Got To Give It Up" (1977)



Marvin Pentz Gay Jr., aka: 'Marvin Gaye' was an American singer and songwriter. He helped to shape the sound of Motown in the 1960s, first as an in-house session player and later as a solo artist with a string of hits, earning him the nicknames "Prince of Motown" and "Prince of Soul".



"Got to Give It Up" is a song by American music artist Marvin Gaye. Written by the singer and produced by Art Stewart as a response to a request from Gaye's record label that he perform disco music, it was released in March 1977.



Upon its release, it topped three different Billboard charts and became a worldwide success. Gaye sometimes used the song to open his concerts. The song has been covered by several acts.



The first recording session for "Got to Give It Up", originally titled "Dancing Lady", was on December 13, 1976. Influenced by Johnnie Taylor's hit "Disco Lady", Gaye was inspired to create his answer song to Taylor's hit. To help set up a "disco" atmosphere, Gaye hired Motown producer and engineer Art Stewart to oversee the song's production.



Throughout 1976, Gaye's popularity was still at a high in America and abroad, but the singer struggled throughout the year due to pending lawsuits from former bandmates. Divorce court proceedings between Gaye and first wife Anna Gordy had also put a strain on him. Financial difficulties almost led to imprisonment for the singer when Gordy accused him of failing to pay child support payments for their only child, son Marvin Pentz Gaye III.



The record was released in March 1977 and eventually topped the U.S. Billboard charts. The song held the number one position on the US Billboard Hot 100 for one week, from June 18 to 25, 1977.

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R.I.P. - Marvin Gaye: April 2, 1939 – April 1, 1984



Full Birth Name: 'Marvin Pentz Gay Jr.' = 223 (Jewish Ordinal)

Goes by Name: 'Marvin Gaye' = 33 (Septenary) & 930 (Reverse Sumerian)

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