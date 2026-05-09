Antarctica: Geographical Realities, Human Access, and International Governance

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Explore Antarctica's remote geography, limited human access, research stations, and the Antarctic Treaty’s role in preserving the continent for peaceful science. A look at distances, aviation realities, and international governance shaping this unique frozen frontier.
Read the complete essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/antarctica-geographical-realities
#Antarctica #AntarcticTreaty #SouthPole #PolarResearch #ScientificPreserveTags
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