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Kent Hovind - Creation Seminar 4 - Lies in the Textbooks
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7 views • April 10, 2020
Freely shared at the behest of Dr. Hovind: no copyright.
Dr. Kent Hovind's classic seminars on Creation Science have served as a witness to Jesus Christ, and ammunition against the prevailing worldview of Darwinistic Evolution. Every installment is packed with information and, notwithstanding the imperfections of man (to which we all are susceptible), is nevertheless worthy of deep, prayerful consideration, and a wholesome viewing experience.
Maranatha friends, the Lord is coming!
Dr. Kent Hovind's classic seminars on Creation Science have served as a witness to Jesus Christ, and ammunition against the prevailing worldview of Darwinistic Evolution. Every installment is packed with information and, notwithstanding the imperfections of man (to which we all are susceptible), is nevertheless worthy of deep, prayerful consideration, and a wholesome viewing experience.
Maranatha friends, the Lord is coming!
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