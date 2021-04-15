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Hemp, Whiskey & Mules: The Entrepreneurship Behind our Founding President - John Berlau – Senior Fellow Competitive Enterprise Institute
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Although George Washington is revered by most Americans, it is sometimes hard for them to relate to him. He is often seen as just the face on the dollar. But in his new book “George Washington, Entrepreneur: How Our Founding Father’s Private Business Pursuits Changed America and the World,” author John Berlau argues that Washington was just as creative in his own way as the “fun founders” such as Jefferson, Hamilton, and Franklin.
Berlau, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, shares his findings on how Washington revolutionized the early hemp, wheat, whiskey, and mule industries. And how along the way, British taxes and overregulation helped convince him to join and lead the American Revolution
Berlau, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, shares his findings on how Washington revolutionized the early hemp, wheat, whiskey, and mule industries. And how along the way, British taxes and overregulation helped convince him to join and lead the American Revolution
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