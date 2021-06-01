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Trump Never Left The Arena
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170 views • June 01, 2021
The demonic scum that has hijacked our Country is planning to indict President Trump as America prepares to celebrate its independence on July 4th. The threat of Donald Trump seizing the power and returning it back to the people is too great. The attacks will begin again on a massive scale. But like all of the previous attacks it will fail and once again validate the weakness of the deep state and its minions as they fly in the face of treason.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b4c4b56bd3615d336ce224
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b4c4b56bd3615d336ce224
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