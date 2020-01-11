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Divorce & Remarriage: What Did Jesus Say?
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10 views • January 11, 2020
Divorce and remarriage is one of the most emotive topics in church circles the world over. With divorce rates at all time highs, it can be hard for even professing Christians to dispassionately look at what Jesus Himself taught on the subject, simply because there is so much at stake, and the implications are so far-reaching.
So just what DID Jesus have to say about the issue? Watch this video, and be prepared for a surprising outlook on one of the most relevant issues of today!
So just what DID Jesus have to say about the issue? Watch this video, and be prepared for a surprising outlook on one of the most relevant issues of today!
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