THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 23 (sub - esp)

Part 23: Covid-19: Part 6 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times.
Health Care Worker Whistleblowers about Money & Murder in Hospitals...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Whitesand, Ashamaluev, Alexander Nakarada
This is part 23 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 24 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
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Parte 23: Covid-19: Parte 6 de múltiples episodios sobre la mayor estafa médica de todos los tiempos.
Trabajadores de la salud que denuncian el pago por paciente y los asesinatos en los hospitales...
Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter
Música: Whitesand, Ashamaluev, Alexander Nakarada
Esta es la parte 23 de Dios sabe cuántas partes en total. La parte 24 se subirá en cuanto esté lista. Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com
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