CHP Talks: Derek Sloan—Taking Back Ontario!

February 6, 2025: My guest this week is Derek Sloan, Leader of the Ontario Party, currently seeking candidates to run in the snap election called by Premier Doug Ford and his PCs. We discuss the failed policies of Doug Ford, particularly his disappointing flip-flop on the disturbing gender ideology still being pushed in Ontario public schools. We also touch on the US tariffs expected to negatively impact the Ontario and Canadian economies in the days ahead. As the pro-life leader of a socially and economically-conservative party, Derek asks the good citizens of Ontario to consider putting their names on the ballot and helping him to bring common sense and moral integrity back to Ontario.





