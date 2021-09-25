© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA Agent’s Are Traditionally Called “Spooks” Psychological Operations Tactics
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • September 25, 2021
Technology exists that is capable of mimicking ghosts, poltergeists, alien abductions and other supernatural or unknown phenomenon. Regardless of whether those supernatural things really exist or not, CIA agents are traditionally called “Spooks” because they appear as supernatural beings and such.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.