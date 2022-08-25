TRIAL OF THE MACHINES - Those 32 Tb of 2020 Election Data are Real, and We Have Them

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Trial of the Machines - The Moment of Truth Summit August 21, 2022
Validating The PCAP Data and Dr Navid Keshavarz-Nia's Declaration“I’m going to tell
you this. Those 32 terabytes of your election, your 2020 election, are real. The
defense of every (election) lawsuit in this Country... The government is
telling you that you can’t see it. Do you understand how crazy this is? This
also shows every single machine company goes bye-bye.” Mike Lindell
th0818