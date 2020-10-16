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PHD OR BABY? FREEDOMAIN CALL IN
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5 views • October 16, 2020
"My name is [X] and a few months ago now my long term (and at that time distance) boyfriend of 4 years broke up with me because I was unable to provide him and us with what we needed to have a successful life together. Because I thought I had wanted a career in science, I was hardcore pursuing a Ph.D. and I had become very cold and busy. Since the breakup, a lot of this has crystallized and I see the errors I made and deeply feel the weight of that loss, yet still feel unable to rip myself from the path I’ve paved for myself. I’m about to turn 25 this summer and I’m nervous about where my life is going, where it came from, and how to make the changes needed to have a fulfilling and more traditional life."
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/phd-or-baby-freedomain-call-in
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/phd-or-baby-freedomain-call-in
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▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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