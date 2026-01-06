BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 7.
4 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".


"Watch and pray, people, so that the sense of responsibility awakens in you and you can listen to the voice of conscience at every step, so that you feel that you have entered the Era of Light, in which your spirit must wake up and be attentive to my Commands. Be happy to know future generations will consider that you were chosen to form the foundations of a new humanity, the precursors of my Teaching of the third era.

All of you have felt the pain at this time, and your heart, moved in its most sensitive fibers, has returned to me with its sorrow calmed and has been prepared to follow me. One of my Words was enough for you to recognize that it is I who Speaks to you in this way; the hunger for tenderness and love that you presented to me has disappeared and you only long to preserve my Grace, but many will not know how to interpret my Manifestations that I am Giving to humanity in different ways, nor will they understand my Word and that ignorance will be like a blindfold over their eyes, that prevents them from contemplating my Truth."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 7, Verses 21-22


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 7 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James


