Boil Battle: Electric vs. Stovetop! You’ll Be Surprised! ⏱️🔥

🔥💧 Dollars to donuts, you're probably using the wrong kettle. I love the convenience of a push-button electric kettle (who doesn’t?), but is it really the fastest way to boil water? Time to find out. It’s electric vs. stovetop in an all-out boil battle to 212°F. I’m MJ, your refrigerator eliminator and founder of LoadedPotato.org, and today I’m racing kettles in the name of science (and curiosity). 🧪📏 Stick around—you won't believe who wins!

⏱️🚀 If you're anything like me, everything's a competition.

🛠️ I’ve timed myself building IKEA furniture (yes, really).

🔥 So of course I had to test my sleek electric kettle against my stunning stovetop kettle, Gordon (isn’t he dreamy?).

🌡️ I pulled out my not-at-all-kettle-approved meat thermometer and set my stopwatch—because WHY NOT.

🥇 Spoiler alert: one of them was nearly 3 minutes faster than the other... 👀

👩‍🍳 This test is part of a bigger kitchen mission—to help you save time, money, and energy while cooking delicious, budget-friendly meals with shelf-stable pantry ingredients.

🧂 Want to make smarter kitchen swaps like this?

🛒 Check out LoadedPotato.org for free recipes, meal plans, and my Auto Grocery Calculator that helps you prep for 1, 5, or even 10 years—all without relying on your fridge.

🎥 Watch the full video and see which kettle actually rules the kitchen!

