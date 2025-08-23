DEATH JAB SILENCES MOTLEY CRUE FRONTMAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug. 3, 2025 – Bethel, New York
Vince Neil, 64, Mötley Crüe frontman, performing with his solo band
What happened
• 38-minute set, streamed to YouTube
• Low energy, unsteady on mic stand, appeared to read lyrics from teleprompter
• Timing and pitch widely off; fans speculate possible stroke or other neurological issue
Public reaction
• Video clips went viral; comment sections filled with concern (“breaks my heart”).
• LA Guns guitarist Tracii Guns posted, “My heart breaks for him on so many levels.”
Artist statement (via Instagram)
“Great to be back on stage… recovering… I hope to see you in Vegas this Fall.”
Background
• First live show in nearly a year.
• Band had postponed Vegas residency and canceled festival dates in March due to Neil’s required medical procedure.