FROM FREEDOM TO FASCISM -- Gemma O'Doherty & John Waters

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Columnist and best selling author John Waters and Journalist Gemma O'Doherty have taken endless flak for daring to detail corruption and for speaking out against the destruction of their beloved country, Ireland. And now they are challenging the lockdown of their nation in court, and they're taking flak for that too.
John’s book ‘Give Us Back The Bad Roads’
https://currachbooks.com/product/give...
John's article: FREEDOM ISN’T JUST ANOTHER WORD
https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclu...
The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
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For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/