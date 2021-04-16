Catherine Austin Fitts & Dolores Cahill - What is the Cost of Vaccines? (Part 1)

Catherine Austin Fitts talks with Prof Dolores Cahill for Part 1 of the Special Solari Report on "The Cost of Vaccines".Tuesday 9th February 2021.Prof. Dolores Cahill PhD is currently the most censored Irish citizen. Videos of her presentations and interviews are being censored by the media and major websites like Google/YouTube/Facebook/RTE/BBC/Sky. To find information, you are welcome to visit her BrandNewTube channel, add her on Facebook. Please join her contact list to get news and notifications and feel encouraged to download her videos and share them with your networks to help- Promote Freedom.- Inspire Courage.- Give Hope.The New Normal Documentary by happen.network (https://happen.network/) features Dolores Cahill and investigates "The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose". Click here to watch on BrandNewTube.Click here to watch on Bitchute.