© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Austin Fitts & Dolores Cahill - What is the Cost of Vaccines? (Part 1)
Follow
8
Share
Report
2062 views • April 16, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts talks with Prof Dolores Cahill for Part 1 of the Special Solari Report on "The Cost of Vaccines".
Tuesday 9th February 2021.
Prof. Dolores Cahill PhD is currently the most censored Irish citizen. Videos of her presentations and interviews are being censored by the media and major websites like Google/YouTube/Facebook/RTE/BBC/Sky. To find information, you are welcome to visit her BrandNewTube channel, add her on Facebook. Please join her contact list to get news and notifications and feel encouraged to download her videos and share them with your networks to help
- Promote Freedom.
- Inspire Courage.
- Give Hope.
The New Normal Documentary by happen.network (https://happen.network/) features Dolores Cahill and investigates "The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose". Click here to watch on BrandNewTube.
Click here to watch on Bitchute.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UOIYvozKgVo5/
Tuesday 9th February 2021.
Prof. Dolores Cahill PhD is currently the most censored Irish citizen. Videos of her presentations and interviews are being censored by the media and major websites like Google/YouTube/Facebook/RTE/BBC/Sky. To find information, you are welcome to visit her BrandNewTube channel, add her on Facebook. Please join her contact list to get news and notifications and feel encouraged to download her videos and share them with your networks to help
- Promote Freedom.
- Inspire Courage.
- Give Hope.
The New Normal Documentary by happen.network (https://happen.network/) features Dolores Cahill and investigates "The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose". Click here to watch on BrandNewTube.
Click here to watch on Bitchute.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UOIYvozKgVo5/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.