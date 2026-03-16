Hezbollah Tanker Hunters Resurface As Israel Begins Ground Operation In Lebanon

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Hezbollah on March 16 released video footage showing its fighters taking out a Merkava 4M main battle tank, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of a “targeted ground operation against key targets” in southern Lebanon.
The tank was hit by Hezbollah fighters around a week earlier close to the town of Markaba in southern Lebanon, using what appears to be an Iranian-made Almas anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), which is a copy of the Israeli Spike family of missiles.
Source @SouthFront: Analysis & Intelligence
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